PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman has been killed in a shooting in Pittsfield.

WTEN-TV reports the shooting happened Monday night.

Police say the woman was shot and killed on Dewey Avenue. They have not yet released the name of the victim.

Police believe the shooting was not a domestic incident. No arrests have yet been made.

