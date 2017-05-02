23 students onboard school bus involved in crash on Cape Cod

SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - Emergency officials in Sandwich say a school bus carrying nearly two dozens students was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded around 4 p.m. to the crash on Quaker Meeting House Road.

Officials say at least two students were injured.

A truck that was involved in the crash sustained heavy front-end damage.

No additional details were immediately available.

