25-year-old arrested on murder charge in deadly Boston shooting

BOSTON (AP) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Boston earlier this month.

Police say Jakyres McKinney was arrested Sunday and charged with murder. Investigators say he killed 19-year-old Javoni Boyd on June 13.

Boyd was the city’s 18th homicide victim this year and the second in two days in the Mattapan neighborhood.

Commissioner William Evans said in a statement that information called into the department’s anonymous tip line helped lead detectives to the suspect.

McKinney was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It could not be determined if he had a lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)