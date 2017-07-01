SAUGUS, Mass. (WHDH) – Saugus Police responded to a fatal crash involving a dirt bike and a vehicle, Saturday night.

Police say a dirt bike collided with a Nissan Pathfinder just after 8:15 p.m., at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Newcomb Avenue.

The 25-year-old man from Swampscott who had been driving the dirt bike was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Two children who were in Nissan Pathfinder were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Initial investigation found that the dirt bike was unregistered and the driver did not have a motorcycle license.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

