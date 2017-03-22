$250K in sunglasses stolen from North Miami Beach warehouse

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Two thieves broke through a concrete wall to steal about $250,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a North Miami Beach warehouse, Sunday.

Five hours of surveillance video captured the two thieves sifting through boxes in the warehouse. One of them even wore a helmet equipped with a light to assist him.

“Two guys came in, and they just stole everything,” the business owner, who didn’t want to be named, said. “No shame. You use my stuff, my boxes, anything just to help yourself, you know, to take whatever you want.”

The wholesale business sells designer sunglasses like Oakley and Ray-Ban.

“It’s a pretty big amount. A quarter-million,” the victim said. “Go work, and make some money. Don’t steal from other people.”

The owner said there was a lot of suspicious activity leading up to the theft.

“They came Saturday night. They started by cutting the internet wires,” the owner said.

Late Sunday night, they returned and broke through the wall of a neighboring business that doesn’t have an alarm system.

After having their products wiped out, the business owners are prepared to reward anyone who helps them find the thieves.

“We’ll give a big reward to whoever helps us find them,” they said. “Reward of $10,000, and yeah, if we find them and find the goods, that’s for you.”

If you have any information on this business burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for that reward.

