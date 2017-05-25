$25K reward offered for information on missing Watertown man

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing Watertown man, authorities announced Thursday.

Nolan Gargas, 26, was reported missing Sunday by his family. His gray 2006 Toyota sedan was later found in the East Point area of Nahant.

Search crews scoured the waters off Canoe Beach before calling off the search Monday morning.

Gargas is said to be 6 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and white

plaid shirt, brown pants and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the “Find Nolan tip line” at 617-202-0411.

