25th Anniversary of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Sunday in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sunday, October 1st marks the 25th anniversary of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, as well as the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The goal this year is to raise $2.1-million. Last year, they raised $2-million.

Between 25,000-30,000 walkers are expected this morning.

There is a rolling start between 8 a.m.- 10 a.m. and there is a 2-mile and a 5-mile course.

RELATED: American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk 2017.

These women at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk were excited to be interviewed by @jreineron7 We're live until 11am! pic.twitter.com/5jTOgovepr — Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) October 1, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)