26 arrested in Vermont drug investigation

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont State Police say 26 people have been arrested in northern Vermont on heroin- and opiate-trafficking related offenses.

The Orleans County arrests were announced Tuesday in Newport following a seven-month investigation.

Police say the charges varied and included sale of heroin, sale of crack cocaine and aiding in the commission of a felony.

Law enforcement reported 21 drug overdoses in Orleans County, including three fatal ones, last year. But police say there were more since most non-fatal overdoses are not reported to authorities.

Police also say Vermont is seeing an increase in heroin laced with the powerful painkiller fentanyl or pure fentanyl being sold as heroin.

