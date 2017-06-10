2nd death reported from shooting at Springfield nightclub

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have announced the death of a second man as a result of a shooting last weekend at a Springfield nightclub.

Investigators say gunfire broke out early Sunday morning as patrons were leaving the Kick Back Lounge. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office said Friday that 31-year-old Chauncy Marshall died from his injuries on Thursday.

The district attorney identified the other victim as 27-year-old Warren Payne, who died shortly after the shooting.

A third person sustained a less serious wound.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.

