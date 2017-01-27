2nd Revere Police officer in court after 5 year old beaten

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Another Revere Police Officer is facing charges.

Officer Angela Halcovich, was placed under arrest just a week after her boyfriend, Revere Police Detective Marcos Garcia, was arrested on related charges.

Officer Halcovich was charged with being fully aware that Garcia took her 5 -year-old son to an upstairs bedroom, handcuffed him while he was naked and whopped him with a belt.

Prosecutors said the 5 year veteran of the department beat her two boys with a belt back in the summer and after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted her son earlier this month, she told her kids to lie about it at school.

Halcovich had no comment as she scrambled out of the courthouse after posting the $2,500 cash bail and her attorney didn’t have much to say either.

Watch the video above for footage of Halcovich leaving the courthouse.

