2nd suspect wanted in connection with Peabody killings identified

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - A second suspect wanted in connection with a gruesome double homicide in Peabody over the weekend has been identified.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett is warning the public to be on the lookout for 40-year-old Wes Doughty.

Authorities said they have obtained an arrest warrant for Doughty for his alleged role in the killings, which took place Saturday at a home on 19 Farm Ave. Police said Doughty is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

The first suspect, 45-year-old Michael Hebb, was arrested Monday on two counts of murder. He was arraigned Tuesday and ordered held without bail. Hebb was charged with killing Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor. The victims were dating and appeared to be living in the home, prosecutors said.

The bodies were found after a woman ran from the home, flagged down a car and was driven to a police station. The scene in the cluttered home was said to be so grisly that at first police could not tell how many victims there were.

Autopsies have been scheduled to determine the causes of their deaths.

