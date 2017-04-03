CHICAGO (AP) — A 15-year-old boy being sought on an arrest warrant in the sexual assault of a Chicago teenager that was streamed live on Facebook has turned himself in to police.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the teen’s mother brought him to a police station Monday afternoon. Guglielmi says he’s charged with felony counts of criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.

The boy is the second teenager charged in the case. A 14-year-old was arrested on the same charges over the weekend. Police say they expect others to be charged.

Police say the 15-year-old girl was lured by one suspect into a residence and sexually assaulted last month. Police say the assault was watched by about 40 Facebook viewers and that none of them alerted police.

