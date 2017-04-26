3 accused of threatening to kill Weymouth man on Facebook Live

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Three men were arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a Weymouth man in a Facebook Live video.

Police said they were called to the Weymouth Commons apartment complex on Tuesday after getting a report about a man waving a gun around. The victim in the incident lives at the apartment complex. The three suspects were allegedly found in a car: 19-year-old Kedersen Michel Jr., 21-year-old Jonathan Bonner-Minus and 20-year-old Claude Rosier Jr.

Police said they found a gun in the backseat of the car. In the Facebook Live video, Michel allegedly pointed the barrel of the gun at the camera and threatened to shoot the victim. Prosecutors said Michel told police he was just “messing with my cousin.”

Police believe the three suspects are part of a Boston gang and traveled to Weymouth to confront the victim. They now face multiple charges, including threatening and intimidation. They are due back in court on Friday for a dangerousness hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)