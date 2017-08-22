3 arrested, 1 at large following motel room standoff

SACO, Maine (AP) — Police say three people have been arrested and one man was still at large following a standoff at a motel room in Saco, Maine.

Deputy Police Chief Jack Clements says police responded to a call at about 2 a.m. Tuesday that people were being held against their will at the Brookside Motel. When police arrived, one man dove out a back window and ran off.

Clements said a woman came out and was arrested. Two others, a man and a woman, didn’t leave. He said it turned out that no one was being held against their will.

The Portland Press Herald reports police determined the woman had outstanding warrants and they obtained a search warrant to enter the room. He said the two were arrested and didn’t resist. No one was hurt.

