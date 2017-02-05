3 arrested after ‘large’ amount drugs found during traffic stop

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) – Three people are facing drug charges after police said a motor vehicle violation led to the discovery of a “large” amount of drugs.

Troopers arrested Arturo Vargas, 39, of New York, Samuel Lebron, 38, of Laconia, and K.M. Andrickson, 27, of New York, after stopping them Saturday night for a lane control violation near the Bedford Tolls, New Hampshire State Police said.

During an investigation, troopers found 12 ounces of cocaine, two ounces of heroin and four ounces of crystal methamphetamine, police said.

Troopers seized the vehicle pending an investigation.

Vargas, Lebron and Andrickson all face charges of transporting and possession narcotics with the intent to distribute.

They were ordered held on $100,000 bail.

