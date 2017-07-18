3 arrested after man killed in shooting at Mission Hill hardware store, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) — The owner of a hardware store in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood was shot to death Tuesday afternoon, Police Commissioner William Evans said.

Authorities said officers responded around 4 p.m. for a report of shooting at AC Hardware, which is located near the intersection Tremont Street and St. Alphonsus Street.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Evans said.

Three people were arrested in connection with the shooting. Evans said they will be charged with murder.

The shooting is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)