3 arrested after toddler’s kidnapping prompts Amber Alert

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – A toddler is back in safe hands after being kidnapped Friday by his mother during a supervised visit at a mall in New Hampshire.

The abduction of Joshua Wallace, 2, touched off an Amber Alert. Authorities say the boy, who is in DCYF custody, was taken from the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester by Erika Wallace, 26, of Raymond.

Authorities say Wallace ran off with her son just before 4 p.m. when the DCYF worker was distracted.

Authorities say Massachusetts police officer spotted a minivan in which Wallace was suspected to be traveling in just off Interstate 495 in Tewksbury around 6:30 p.m.

Erika Wallace, the boy’s father Joshua Wallace, 27, of Raymond, and the boy’s aunt, Nicolette Russell, 24, of Georgetown, Massachusetts, were all arrested and charged.

The boy was not injured, but investigators say his parents had no intention of returning him to New Hampshire any time soon.

“I was told that the car was packed with suitcases,” Det. Lt. Ryan Columbus said.

The boy’s parents face kidnapping charges, among many other offenses. His aunt faces obstruction of justice charges. The three are being held pending an appearance in Lowell District Court on Monday.

The boy has been returned back to DCYF custody.

