CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three people have been arrested following a protest during a bicentennial celebration at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

The star-studded Friday night show featured performances by Leslie Odom Jr., the star of Broadway’s “Hamilton” and the Goo Goo Dolls.

The Daily Progress reports that as journalist Katie Couric, a university alumna, was introducing the next act, three activists climbed in front of a screen. They unfurled a banner that read, “200 years of white supremacy.”

TV station WVIR reports the three were UVA students who were arrested for trespassing.

The university has faced criticism from some students over its response to this summer’s white nationalist rallies in the city. Critics have also called on the school to do more to acknowledge racist parts of its past.

