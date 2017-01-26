3 arrested in connection with ‘large-scale’ fentanyl operation

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - Barnstable police have arrested three people in connection with a “large-scale” fentanyl distribution operation following a two-month investigation.

Police arrested Troy Monteiro, 29, Trevor Rose, 29, and Ariel Price-Perry, 26, all of New Bedford, after learning of their alleged involvement in the distribution of fentanyl on Cape Cod.

The trio is accused of selling the drug to various users and dealers, mainly in the area of Fortes Beach in Hyannisport. Police said they had set up a “center of operations” at a home on Atlantic Avenue.

Police said the trio traveled to the Cape on a daily basis with “large quantities” of the drug.

The investigation inovlved several undercover purchases and police said investigators were able to locate spots along Squaw Island Beach where the drugs were allegedly being stashed.

Police said about 200 grams of fentanyl was recovered from the beach. Additional fentanyl was said to be found in Price-Perry’s New Bedford apartment, along with $20,000 in cash.

Monteiro, Rose and Price-Perry were all arrested, charged and held on $100,000 bail.

