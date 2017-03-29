3 arrested in connection with restaurant robbery

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in Laconia, New Hampshire, have arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Police said a masked suspect with a firearm took some money from the register and fled on Tuesday night.

A police dog assisted in the search.

Two men and a woman were arrested and face arraignment on robbery and conspiracy charges Thursday.

