DEERFIELD, MA (AP) - State troopers on a traffic stop, made a startling find.

98 bags of heroin and drug paraphernalia were taken from a car on Route 91 in Deerfield after police stopped the car for marked lane violations.

Two men and one woman were arrested and face several charges including intent to distribute.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)