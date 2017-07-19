3 arrested in R.I. after burned body is found in Attleboro

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) — Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested Wednesday after a burned body was found in Attleboro the day before.

Police said two women, Melonie Perez and Samantha Rastella, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in Rhode Island.

The man’s body was found in a wooded area just off Prescott Street in Attleboro on Tuesday. The identity of the body has not been released. After the killing, Perez allegedly put the body in her car and drove it to Attleboro, where she set it on fire.

Perez and Rastella, who both live in Cranston, were arraigned on Wednesday and the boy will be arraigned in juvenile court on Thursday.

