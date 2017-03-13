3 arrested on arson charges in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Police have arrested three juveniles on arson charges after police say they were caught trying to set fire to an elementary school in Springfield Sunday night.

The arrests come after a number of suspicious fires Sunday morning.

Four homes were damaged and at least three fires were set at an apartment building.

“We just had the third fire in this group of buildings in the last 24 hours,” said Commissioner Joseph Conant of the Springfield Fire Department. “So we’re investigating it. There’s definitely somebody setting these fires. We’re working with the police department to try to determine who the perpetrator is.”

No one was injured.

It is not clear if the juveniles charged with the school fire are tied to the other fires.

