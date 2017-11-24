3 bears spotted window shopping at strip mall

(WHDH) — In a caught-on-video incident, three bears were spotted outside a Taco Bell in a northern California strip mall Monday night and they were chased away by a deputy.

A mother bear and her two cubs were strolling through the shopping mall and ran away from police.

A deputy spotted them while on patrol in Tahoe City and it seems they spotted him too. The mother bear got one look at the deputy’s cruiser and gathered up her young ones.

Video showed them taking off as soon as the deputy came into sight. The deputy “chased” them in the cruiser.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on their social media accounts.

