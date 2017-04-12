3 Billerica firefighters, dispatcher suspended for alleged ‘sexual misconduct’

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - Three Billerica firefighters and a dispatcher at the department were suspended Wednesday over allegations of “sexual misconduct” while on-duty inside the fire station.

The four individuals will be subject to disciplinary hearings, Billerica Town Manager Joe Curran said. They have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The three firefighters in question are men and the dispatcher is a woman.

“There is a great concern that alleged activities of certain employees within the fire department may compromise the town’s ability to deliver the highest and best level of public safety service,” Curran said in a statement.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)