3 Boston teens learn TD Garden has failed to fulfill promises to community

BOSTON (WHDH) — Three Hyde Park teenagers have uncovered a hidden secret about the TD Garden and how the iconic building is linked to the recent closure of skating rinks in the area.

Almost a decade before the teenagers were born, the new TD Garden was built, with part of the deal being that the owner would host three fundraisers each year to benefit Boston’s recreational facilities. But the teens recently learned that the law hasn’t been enforced.

“There was nothing confusing about the law. We kept asking and we kept getting the run around, and not getting a direct answer,” said Mabel Gondres.

The teenagers are working on a project to get a hockey rink and turf field built in their neighborhood. They started to do some research and learned that some facilities have been closed and never been replaced by the state.

The research led them to a local activist, who told them where the money to fund the facilities should be coming from.

“Facilities have been closed both in Roxbury and Jamaica Plain,” said Ken Tangvik, Director of the Hyde Square Task Force. “This wasn’t a promise. This wasn’t something they said they would do. This is a law that’s been ignored for 24 years.”

When the teens went to the Garden seeking answers, they were turned away.

“It felt as if we were treated as if we were unimportant,” said Jonah Muniz.

A spokeswoman for the TD Garden said, in a statement, that they’re committed to supporting the city, and donate more than $2 million in support of non-profits every year.

The TD Garden’s statement also read:

“This matter was just brought to our attention. We are in early stages of discussions and are working on a resolution with DCR.”

The teens are hoping to speak with more elected officials, like the Boston Mayor Walsh and Gov. Charlie Baker about their discovery. They hope it’ll help get the rink and field in their neighborhood built.

“I mean we would like to see it go to that. If it ended up going to any other projects like this, we’re not picky, we just want something to be done,” said Lorie Pearson.

The teens are slated to meet with the state’s attorney general next week.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)