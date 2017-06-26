3 boys charged with arson in connection with mill fire

SANFORD, Maine (AP) — The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office says three boys have been charged with arson in connection with the fire that destroyed an abandoned mill over the weekend in Sanford.

Fire marshals say one of the boys is 12 and the other two are 13. They are from Sanford and have been taken to the Long Creek juvenile detention facility in South Portland. Their first appearances in court will be scheduled once paperwork is filed. It’s not immediately known if they have lawyers.

Fire marshals also said two homeless men who were staying inside the building in recent weeks are unaccounted for. They were last seen Friday.

It took 100 firefighters from Maine and New Hampshire to contain the blaze at the 300,000-square-foot mill.

Excavation equipment was being brought in to help stabilize the building.

