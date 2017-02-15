3 brothers expected to face murder charges after assault victim dies, DA says

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say three brothers face more serious charges the death of a man who was assaulted and robbed in Holyoke last week.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni says the victim, identified as 25-year-old Adam Rei of Springfield, died Tuesday as a result of his injuries.

Rei was found unconscious on a sidewalk last Wednesday. Three days later, state and local police arrested 22-year-old Joseph Rivera and 31-year-old Roberto Rivera, both of Holyoke, and 32-year-old Edwin Rivera of Mars Hill, North Carolina.

The brothers were originally ordered held on $25,000 bail on charges of assault and battery and unarmed robbery.

Gulluni says the suspects will now be arraigned on charges related to murder.

It was not immediately known if the men had retained attorneys.

