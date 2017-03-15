3 charged after loaded gun, drugs found under infant’s car seat

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop Monday night in Boston led to the discovery of a loaded weapon and drugs stashed inside a car with an infant, police said.

Officers responded to a vehicle parked near Washington Street and Sothern Avenue in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood and learned that the driver, 20-year-old Jyarie Anthony Shoulders, was unlicensed.

Police said the individual was removed from the car, along with 21-year-old William Pope-Dedrick and 19-year-old Sierra Braxton-Eason.

Police said officers found a 10-month-old infant in the car, along with a loaded .357 revolver on the floor under the car seat. Officers also found about 28 grams of marijuana, cash and a digital scale.

All three individuals face several charges, including unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm and possession with intent to distribute.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus