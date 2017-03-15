3 charged after loaded gun, drugs found under infant’s car seat

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop Monday night in Boston led to the discovery of a loaded weapon and drugs stashed inside a car with an infant, police said.

Officers responded to a vehicle parked near Washington Street and Sothern Avenue in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood and learned that the driver, 20-year-old Jyarie Anthony Shoulders, was unlicensed.

Police said the individual was removed from the car, along with 21-year-old William Pope-Dedrick and 19-year-old Sierra Braxton-Eason.

Police said officers found a 10-month-old infant in the car, along with a loaded .357 revolver on the floor under the car seat. Officers also found about 28 grams of marijuana, cash and a digital scale.

All three individuals face several charges, including unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm and possession with intent to distribute.

