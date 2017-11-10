3 charged with possessing and trafficking fentanyl and cocaine

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — Three people were arrested in Tewksbury after police said they found half a kilogram of fentanyl and at least a kilogram of cocaine.

Police said the drugs were confiscated from a home on Ames Hill Drive and have a street value of nearly $100,000.

Wilson Soto, Yojanel Soto and Cristina Richardson all face drug trafficking charges. Police said a 9-month-old baby was also found at the house and they are pursuing additional charges of child endangerment. The baby is now in state custody.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)