3 children injured in school bus crash on Cape Cod

Three children were hurt Friday morning when a school bus was rear-ended by a Jeep on a major Cape Cod Highway, police said.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. at the Eastham/Orleans Rotary.

Several ambulances responded to the scene because children enrolled in a day camp were on the bus.

The children were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. No additional injuries were reported.

The crash caused lengthy traffic delays in the area. It has since been cleared.

It’s not clear if charges will be filed.

