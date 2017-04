LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WHDH) – Three correctional officers were injured in an incident at a South Carolina prison, Sunday afternoon.

Officials say one officer was stabbed, but none of the injuries were life threatening.

It’s unclear what the disturbance was, or how many officers and inmates were involved.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)