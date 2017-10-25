3 dogs rescued from burning car in Dedham

DEDHAM (WHDH) - Fire officials say a resident at an apartment complex in Dedham on Wednesday rescued three dogs from a burning a car.

Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. to Elm Street for a report of a vehicle fire and found a dog walker’s car that had gone up in flames.

A resident spotted the fire and was able to pull the dogs from the car, according to officials.

Crews have since extinguished the fire.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)