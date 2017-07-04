3 found dead after early morning fire rips through Ludlow home

LUDLOW, Mass. (WHDH) — Three people were found dead Tuesday after an early morning fire ripped through a home in Ludlow.

Fire crews responded around 6:30 a.m. to a home on Newbury Street after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor.

Officials say the home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene.

Ludlow fire Chief Ryan Pease said it didn’t take long to extinguish the blaze, but when crews did, three dead bodies were found in the wreckage.

The victims have not yet been identified.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating, along with Ludlow police and fire.

The cause of the fire is not clear at this time.

