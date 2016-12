MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters in Milford were battling flames earlier today.

Three houses were saved during an intense garage fire on Chestnut Street.

Two cars were engulfed by the flames.

Fire crews worked quickly to put out that fire.

