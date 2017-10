PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - Officials say three people were hospitalized Friday morning following a carbon monoxide leak at a home in Plymouth.

Emergency crews responded just after 10:30 a.m. to a home on Gable Lane for a report of a gas leak.

The victims were taken to Beth Israel Hospital. Their condition is not known.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

