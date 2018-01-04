3 hospitalized, nearly 100 units evacuated after pipe bursts at Brighton apartment complex

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning and nearly 100 units were evacuated from an apartment complex in Boston’s Brighton section after a pipe burst.

7’s Kimberly Bookman reports that The Reservoir Towers on Commonwealth Avenue was evacuated just after midnight.

Fire officials say a sprinkler broke and a water pipe burst on the top floor of the nine-story, mixed-community building, prompting a large emergency response.

Water started to flow down into the apartments, damaging an electrical panel, which cut off power to all tenants.

Eighty-nine units were evacuated. Eighty-five percent of residents have been set up in hotels. The rest have gone to stay with family and friends.

The three residents that were taken the hospital were evaluated as a precaution.

Officials say the building will likely be inhabitable for at least three to four days.

89 units at #Brighton apt complex evacuated after water pipe breaks. 3 people transported to hospitals, 85% going to hotels, the rest w/friends & family #7news pic.twitter.com/ZuzzQmi4r1 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) January 4, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)