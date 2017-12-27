3 injured, 1 seriously, in multi-car crash on I-95 in Boxford

BOXFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A serious crash Wednesday afternoon involving three vehicles on Interstate 95 south in Boxford brought traffic to a total standstill.

The highway was shut down in both directions near Exit 52 around 1:30 p.m. as crews worked at the scene. Both sides have since been reopened.

Video from Sky7 showed several badly damaged vehicles scattered across the highway and traffic backed up for a significant distance near Topsfield Road.

Tire tracks could be seen in the snowy median. Police say a woman traveling north in a Jeep crossed over onto the southbound side and struck one car head-on before slamming into a second vehicle.

Police say the woman, 54, of Bradford, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. She was taken by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center. Two others involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Several ambulances and police cruisers were called to the scene. The scene has since been cleared and the damaged vehicles were towed away.

Motorists should avoid the area until further notice. Lengthy traffic delays are expected.

Police are investigating what caused the woman to travel across the median.

