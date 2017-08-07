3 injured, 2 seriously, in crash on I-95 in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – Three people were injured, two seriously, in a multi-vehicle crash just before noon on the northbound side of Interstate 95 on Monday.

Police said initial investigation indicates a Massachusetts Department of Transportation employee, driving a MassDOT pickup, had responded to a report of debris on the highway and pulled into the left breakdown lane. Two vehicles that were behind the pickup slowed down, according to State Police.

A Chevrolet van, driven by a 37-year-old Canton man, swerved to avoid the two vehicles in front of him. Officials say the van struck one of the vehicles ahead of it, a Cadillac sedan driven by a 26-year-old Brockton woman. The van then rolled over and struck the MassDOT pickup that was in the breakdown lane, according to investigators.

State Police say the MassDOT employee, a 53-year-old South Weymouth man, was either entering or exiting the truck when it was struck by the van.

The driver of the van was transported by helicopter to Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital with serious injuries. The DOT employee was transported by ambulance to Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital, also with serious injuries. The driver of the Cadillac was taken to Boston Medical Center. It is unclear how severe her injuries were.

State Police closed both sides of Route 95 near the crash scene to accommodate the medical helicopter.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

