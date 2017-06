FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Three young people are injured after being hit by a car in Falmouth.

Two women and a man in their early 20’s were struck by an SUV on Teaticket Highway.

Two of them were seriously injured and the third is expected to be okay.

Police say the driver remained on scene.

The cause of the crash in under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)