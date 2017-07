Cotuit, MA (WHDH) — A golf cart and a motorcycle ended up going on a dangerous drive in Cotuit.

Officials say the two vehicles collided Saturday night.

The golf cart flipped over and burst into flames.

Police say three people were flown to the hospital and we are told two of the people are listed in critical condition.

