3 injured in crash on I-95 in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – Three people were injured, two seriously, in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound on Monday, Massachusetts State Police say.

Authorities say initial investigation indicates a Massachusetts Department of Transportation employee, driving a DOT pickup, had responded to a report of debris on the highway and pulled into the left breakdown lane. Two vehicles that were behind the pickup slowed down, according to State Police.

A Chevrolet van, driven by a 37-year-old Canton man, swerved to avoid the two vehicles in front of him. Officials say the van struck one of the vehicles ahead of it, a Cadillac sedan driven by a 26-year-old Brockton woman. The van then rolled over and struck the DOT pickup that was in the breakdown lane, according to investigators.

State Police say the DOT employee, a 53-year-old South Weymouth man, was either entering or exiting the truck when it was struck by the van.

The driver of the van was transported by helicopter to Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital with serious injuries. The DOT employee was transported by ambulance to Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital, also with serious injuries. The driver of the driver of the Cadillac was taken to Boston Medical Center. It’s unclear the severity of her injuries.

State Police closed both sides of Route 95 near the crash scene to accommodate the medical helicopter. Other partial lane closures remained in effect until 2:30 p.m. throughout investigation in cleanup.

