3 injured in Pelham car crash

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) — Three people were injured after a three-car crash in Pelham, New Hampshire Sunday.

Officials said the three cars crashed into each other at the intersection of Bridge and Old Bridge streets.

One of the drivers was seriously injured and airlifted to Tufts Medical Center. Two others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

