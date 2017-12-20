3 injured in small plane crash in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WHDH) — Three people were hospitalized after the small plane they were riding in crashed in Tennessee.

The plane crashed on top of a car in someone’s driveway. People in the neighborhood said they heard the plane before it crashed and knew something was wrong.

Firefighters said no one on the ground was hurt. The three people in the plane were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)