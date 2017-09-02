WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – An SUV in Waltham slammed it into reverse, hitting and injuring three people on a sidewalk. The crash happened Saturday on Moody Street.

Police say the driver backed up onto the sidewalk, and struck three pedestrians and the building of 300 Moody Street.

Authorities say the driver is a 60-year-old Weston resident.

The three pedestrians—a 59-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man—were transported to Newton-Wellesley Hospital for treatment. None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.

Waltham Police say alcohol and speed were not involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

