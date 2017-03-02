3 kids found safe after running away from group home in Walpole

WALPOLE, MA (WHDH) - Late Wednesday night state and local police were looking for three young boys that escaped from the Home for Little Wanderers at Longview Farms, an educational treatment facility.

The three boys, between the ages of 11 and 13 ran away around 11 p.m.

K9 units were brought in to help with the search efforts.

“They did a little bit of a diversion on the staff in one of the buildings,” said Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael,” in one of the dorms, they ran out one of the doors and fled on foot.”

Walpole Police said the boys were able to get onto MBTA tracks.

Police believed they walked three to four miles away from Longview Farms to the 7/11.

“They kind of hung out there for awhile,” said Carmichael, “one of our officers on patrol saw them inside of the store and he went and approached them and took them into custody and took them back here.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)