3 killed, 13 injured when SUV crashes through crowd at Billerica auto auction

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - An SUV unexpectedly accelerated at the Lynnway Auto Auction building in Billerica Wednesday morning and struck several people before slamming through a wall.

Authorities say emergency crews responded around 10 a.m. to 400 Charter Way for a report of a “mass casualty situation.” About 1,500 people were said to be attending the auction.

At least 3 people were killed and 13 were injured when an employee in a Jeep Cherokee suddenly lurched forward, hitting a crowd of people, 7’s Steve Cooper reports.

Massachusetts State Police say evidence suggests that the incident was not an intentional act. They say the employee, in his 70s, mistook the accelerator pedal for the brake pedal as auto dealers viewed the SUV.

A witness tells 7News that he heard tires screeching before the car drove into a crowd and crashed clear through a wall.

Multiple ambulances and medical helicopters were called to the scene. Medics could be seen wheeling people out on gurneys. Six people were taken to Lahey Hospital and are being treated at the trauma unit.

A crash reconstruction team, as well as state police detectives from the district attorney’s office, are investigating. The medical examiner’s office has been notified.

No additional details were immediately available.

