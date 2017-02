SAN JOSE DE MAIPO, Chile (WHDH) – Three people were killed and 19 others are now missing across the country of Chile due to flooding.

The floods have left millions in the country without clean drinking water.

It is unusual for Chile to experience this kind of weather during their summer.

