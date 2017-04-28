3 Lawrence administrators under investigation, accused of sexual misconduct

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Shocking allegations of sexual misconduct have emerged at Central Catholic High School in Lawrence involving three separate staffers.

The school confirmed one man was fired after a former student came forward.

In a statement the school said, “On Thursday April 20th, an allegation was made by a member of the class of 2008 that he was drugged and rapped in 2006 (by a staff member). The alleged incident did not occur on school property.”

The school immediately reported the case to the police and District Attorney’s office. They are investigating but so far that faculty member has not been charged.

Then, school officials say while investigating that report, they learned of two other unrelated cases.

In one case, they say there are reports that a school administrator posted inappropriate pictures of himself on an adult website.

And in the other instance, the school says last month, a faculty member sent an inappropriate message to a former student.

According to the letter sent home to parents, both of those staffers are on leave while the school investigates.

