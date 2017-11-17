Those looking for a city that is a good place to raise children may want to move to Massachusetts.

The study from the National Council for Home Safety and Security looked at education, income, crime and health insurance for its ranking.

Three Massachusetts cities ranked in the top 25 when it comes to raising kids.

Somerville placed 24th with their high concentration of artistic venues and close proximity to several prestigious universities.

Coming in 8th is Cambridge. This city is home to Harvard University and MIT, offering museums and galleries for children to explore.

Newton ranked 2nd just behind San Ramon, California. This city is regarded as “safe, tranquil and flush with historic homes and public buildings,” according to the study.

